Kids born today could grow up to have AI friends
A local AI developer says there are benefits to having human-like relationships with artificial intelligence. He also says there should be limits.
He’s working on AI that can help with teaching, job interviews, even speed dating. He joins us for the hour to discuss his work and the intersection of human and human-like relationships.
Our guest:
- Masum Hasan, Ph.D. student in computer science at the University of Rochester and co-founder of Sentien.IO