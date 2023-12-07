© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Kids born today could grow up to have AI friends

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST
Masum Hasan on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, December 7, 2023

A local AI developer says there are benefits to having human-like relationships with artificial intelligence. He also says there should be limits.

He’s working on AI that can help with teaching, job interviews, even speed dating. He joins us for the hour to discuss his work and the intersection of human and human-like relationships.

Our guest:

  • Masum Hasan, Ph.D. student in computer science at the University of Rochester and co-founder of Sentien.IO
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
