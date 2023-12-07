Holly Anderson on building bridges and 22 years at the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester

In today’s polarized society, how do we find ways to work together, rather than in silos?

It’s a question that has been explored from various angles, and this hour, we address it through the story of a local nonprofit leader. After 22 years in the role, Holly Anderson is stepping down from her position as executive director of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester.

Anderson is known for building bridges across communities. She joins us to discuss how she does it, the impact of her work and how it has changed over two decades, and what’s next.

In studio:

