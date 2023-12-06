Helping you turn your tech confusion into clarity

Who is Danny / stock.adobe.com Microphone and headphones

If the ever-evolving tech world leaves you scratching your head, you're not alone.

This hour, we're all about boosting your digital fluency, mastering online tools, and unraveling the complexities of the latest apps and digital security. With two tech experts on board ready to take your calls and share their wisdom, we're turning tech confusion into clarity. Whether it's unraveling the mysteries of Chrome bookmarks or demystifying backup drives, we're here to reboot your relationship with technology and elevate your digital know-how.

Our guests:

