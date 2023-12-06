Author and psychologist Melanie Joy on how to end injustice everywhere

Who is Danny / stock.adobe.com Microphone and headphones

Melanie Joy, Ph.D., is a renowned author and psychologist who joins us in this pre-recorded conversation to shed light on effective ways to tackle injustice. Drawing from her latest book, "How to End Injustice Everywhere," she delves into the concept of "relational literacy" and its crucial role in uniting various justice movements. We also explore the nuanced differences between advocacy and anger, and the importance of distinguishing anger from shaming. Additionally, Joy discusses the idea of a "meta mission" to synergize diverse causes for greater impact.

Tune in for this conversation on how to foster a more just and empathetic world. Our guest:

