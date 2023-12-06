© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Author and psychologist Melanie Joy on how to end injustice everywhere

By Jasmin Singer
Published December 6, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST
Melanie Joy, Ph.D., is a renowned author and psychologist who joins us in this pre-recorded conversation to shed light on effective ways to tackle injustice. Drawing from her latest book, "How to End Injustice Everywhere," she delves into the concept of "relational literacy" and its crucial role in uniting various justice movements. We also explore the nuanced differences between advocacy and anger, and the importance of distinguishing anger from shaming. Additionally, Joy discusses the idea of a "meta mission" to synergize diverse causes for greater impact.

Tune in for this conversation on how to foster a more just and empathetic world. Our guest:

Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
