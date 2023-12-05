How the Telesca Center is making justice more accessible to people of all backgrounds
How can we make justice more accessible to people of all backgrounds?
A local legal partnership is expanding its services to help underrepresented community members navigate the justice system. The Telesca Center for Justice brings together several area legal organizations to assist clients with issues related to housing, finances, the medical system, veterans services, and more.
This hour, our guests explain their work and its impact. Our guests:
- Brian Jacek, deputy executive director at JustCause
- Lori O’Brien, executive director of Legal Assistance of Western New York (LawNY)
- Kristin Brown, president and CEO of the Empire Justice Center
- Carla Palumbo, president of the Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY
- Krystal Bertrand, development office for the Telesca Center for Justice