How the Telesca Center is making justice more accessible to people of all backgrounds

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 5, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST
(foreground) Brian Jacek, (background) Lori O'Brien, and Krystal Bertrand on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Brian Jacek, (background) Lori O'Brien, and Krystal Bertrand on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

How can we make justice more accessible to people of all backgrounds?

A local legal partnership is expanding its services to help underrepresented community members navigate the justice system. The Telesca Center for Justice brings together several area legal organizations to assist clients with issues related to housing, finances, the medical system, veterans services, and more.

This hour, our guests explain their work and its impact. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
