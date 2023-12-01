Claire Stanford, author of "Happy for You"

Can happiness be measured? Should it be measured? If yes, how can it be done?

In her novel, “Happy for You,” Claire Stanford tells the story of a young woman hired by a big tech company focused on revolutionizing happiness. The company’s work is focused on developing an app that will measure users’ levels of happiness and then recommend ways to boost their scores. Meanwhile, the main character questions her own happiness as she navigates major changes in her personal and professional life.

The book raises though-provoking questions about our relationship to technology, about privacy, and about finding meaning. Stanford is the winner of the University of Rochester’s Janet Heidinger Kafka Prize. She’ll give a reading at the university Friday evening, but first, she’s our guest on Connections.

In studio:

