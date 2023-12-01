© 2023 WXXI News
Claire Stanford, author of "Happy for You"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST
Happy for You Book cover

Can happiness be measured? Should it be measured? If yes, how can it be done?

In her novel, “Happy for You,” Claire Stanford tells the story of a young woman hired by a big tech company focused on revolutionizing happiness. The company’s work is focused on developing an app that will measure users’ levels of happiness and then recommend ways to boost their scores. Meanwhile, the main character questions her own happiness as she navigates major changes in her personal and professional life.

The book raises though-provoking questions about our relationship to technology, about privacy, and about finding meaning. Stanford is the winner of the University of Rochester’s Janet Heidinger Kafka Prize. She’ll give a reading at the university Friday evening, but first, she’s our guest on Connections.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
