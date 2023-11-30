Alonzo Bodden and Emmy Blotnick from "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!"

You know their voices from your weekend public radio listening. "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!" is one of the rare spots on the air where comedians can get a radio spotlight on a regular basis.

Four of the comedians from the show are on tour, and they'll be making Rochester laugh on Saturday night. Guest host Scott Fybush (who's been known to take the comedy stage locally, and dreams of joining the "Wait Wait" cast) talks to two of the comics, Alonzo Bodden and Emmy Blotnick.

We hear about the comedy tour, what it's like behind the scenes at “Wait Wait,” and how to survive as a comedy creator in 2023. Our guests:

