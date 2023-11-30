© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Alonzo Bodden and Emmy Blotnick from "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!"

By Scott Fybush,
Megan Mack
Published November 30, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST
Microphone and headphones
Who is Danny
/
stock.adobe.com
Microphone and headphones

You know their voices from your weekend public radio listening. "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!" is one of the rare spots on the air where comedians can get a radio spotlight on a regular basis.

Four of the comedians from the show are on tour, and they'll be making Rochester laugh on Saturday night. Guest host Scott Fybush (who's been known to take the comedy stage locally, and dreams of joining the "Wait Wait" cast) talks to two of the comics, Alonzo Bodden and Emmy Blotnick.

We hear about the comedy tour, what it's like behind the scenes at “Wait Wait,” and how to survive as a comedy creator in 2023. Our guests:

Connections
Scott Fybush
You'll hear Scott in various capacities on WXXI either as a reporter, or hosting Morning Edition or All Things Considered.
See stories by Scott Fybush
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack