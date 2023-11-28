What do young Democrats want from their party?
Last week, we as asked young conservatives that question, and this hour, we explore it with their Democratic peers. Polls show President Biden struggling with young voters – a change from 2020, when he won voters ages 18 to 29 by more than 20 points in the election.
This hour, our guests share their thoughts on the state of the party and what they’d like to see as the Presidential race heats up.
Our guests:
- Avi Presberg, president of the Monroe County Young Democrats who works at the Monroe County Board of Elections, and has previously worked at the Monroe County Democratic Committee
- Justine Bartnick, legislative director for the Democratic Caucus of the Monroe County Legislature who led Monroe County Democratic Committee’s 2023 coordinated campaign and served as campaign manager for Assemblymember Jen Lunsford in 2022
- Ryan Guerra, leader of theLD23 Democratic Committee, and volunteer for multiple candidates through several cycles