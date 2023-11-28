© 2023 WXXI News
What do young Democrats want from their party?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST
(foreground) Ryan Guerra, (background) Justine Bartnick and Avi Presberg on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Last week, we as asked young conservatives that question, and this hour, we explore it with their Democratic peers. Polls show President Biden struggling with young voters – a change from 2020, when he won voters ages 18 to 29 by more than 20 points in the election.

This hour, our guests share their thoughts on the state of the party and what they’d like to see as the Presidential race heats up.

Our guests:

