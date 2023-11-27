Previewing the Baden Street Settlement and Temple B'rith Kodesh 2023 holiday event
Baden Street Settlement and Temple B'rith Kodesh are teaming up for another holiday event this weekend. It comes at a time of frayed relations in communities.
This hour, we talk about their event and efforts to bridge differences. Our guests:
- Mitch Gruber, member of Rochester City Council
- Deborah Smith, Baden Street Settlement
- Rabbi Peter Stein, Temple B’rith Kodesh
- Gaynell Weathers, Baden Street Settlement