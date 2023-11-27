How St. Joseph's Neighborhood Center is helping patients who are uninsured or underinsured

Where can local residents turn for healthcare when they are uninsured or underinsured?

St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center is celebrating 30 years of serving the community’s health needs. Over the course of this year, center clinicians have seen 1,400 patients at nearly 5,000 appointments. Chronic medical conditions like diabetes, cholesterol, and back pain are among patients’ top medical needs.

This hour, we discuss the center’s work, its impact, and how these types of efforts are filling gaps in the healthcare industry. Our guests:

