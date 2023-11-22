People and organizations making positive change in the community, part 7
We celebrate people and organizations making positive change in the community. From grassroots group initiatives to help underserved groups to individual actions that pay it forward, our guests share how they are uplifting others and making a difference. Our guests:
- Junior Dillion, Ph.D., president and CEO of Volunteers of America of Upstate New York
- Mike Evans, executive director of the South East Area Coalition (SEAC)
- Clement Chung, father and runner dedicated to raising awareness about AutismUp
- Steve Farrington, author, teacher, and blood donor
- Carrie Green, founder of Happy Birthday Cha Cha Cha
- Taylor Thomas, founder of Archivist Books and the Secondhand Librarian
- Alex Kuczynski, interim artistic director of the Rochester Gay Men's Chorus