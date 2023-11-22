Calvin Eaton and his new cookbook, 'Just Desserts! 40 Step-by-Step Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes'

A local chef hopes his new dessert cookbook will be a resource for bakers of all backgrounds, especially those who are gluten-free. Calvin Eaton is the author of “Just Desserts! 40 Step-by-Step Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes.”* In the book, Eaton shares his health and wellness journey, along with dozens of step-by-step recipes, photos, and more.

This hour, he tells his story and introduces his book. We also hear from community members who have embraced gluten-free living. Our guests:



Calvin Eaton, author of “Just Desserts!,” commercial baker, educator, content creator, and social entrepreneur

Fantasia Hunt, communications and special events coordinator at WXXI

Ronnie McClive, co-owner of Le Petit Poutine

Emily Milazzo, parent of a young son with Celiac disease

*Note: You can pre-order the book here.