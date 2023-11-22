© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Calvin Eaton and his new cookbook, 'Just Desserts! 40 Step-by-Step Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST
Calvin Eaton, Emily Milazzo, and Fantasia Hunt on "Connections"
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
Calvin Eaton, Emily Milazzo, and Fantasia Hunt on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

A local chef hopes his new dessert cookbook will be a resource for bakers of all backgrounds, especially those who are gluten-free. Calvin Eaton is the author of “Just Desserts! 40 Step-by-Step Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes.”* In the book, Eaton shares his health and wellness journey, along with dozens of step-by-step recipes, photos, and more.

This hour, he tells his story and introduces his book. We also hear from community members who have embraced gluten-free living. Our guests:

  • Calvin Eaton, author of “Just Desserts!,” commercial baker, educator, content creator, and social entrepreneur
  • Fantasia Hunt, communications and special events coordinator at WXXI
  • Ronnie McClive, co-owner of Le Petit Poutine
  • Emily Milazzo, parent of a young son with Celiac disease

*Note: You can pre-order the book here.

Connections
Stay Connected
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack