What do young conservatives want from the Republican Party?
Polls indicate that young voters want younger candidates, while the two main parties are prepared to re-run candidates at or approaching 80 years old. And while Trump leads the latest batch of polls, the Republican Party has under-performed on many levels since Trump became its de facto leader.
Our guests discuss how they see the state of politics. In studio:
- Austin DeLorme, chairman of the Monroe County Teen Republicans
- Alina Gritsak-Molinari, secretary of the Monroe County Teen Republicans