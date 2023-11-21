© 2023 WXXI News
What do young conservatives want from the Republican Party?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 21, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST
Alina Gritsak-Molinari and Austin DeLorme on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Alina Gritsak-Molinari and Austin DeLorme on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Polls indicate that young voters want younger candidates, while the two main parties are prepared to re-run candidates at or approaching 80 years old. And while Trump leads the latest batch of polls, the Republican Party has under-performed on many levels since Trump became its de facto leader.

Our guests discuss how they see the state of politics. In studio:

