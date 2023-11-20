© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Are pants..."out?"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 20, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST
Alyssa Whitfield on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Alyssa Whitfield on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 20, 2023

Sales of jeans are down. Clothing manufacturers are blaming the pandemic for changing the culture and expectations of... pants. And it's especially noticeable in Americans under the age of 30, who tend to have different ideas for what business and social wear looks like. For men under 30, it's often joggers or sweat pants. For women, it's various forms of athletic wear.

This hour, we examine whether pants are truly dying, or if this is just another typical cultural evolution that will soon shift in another direction. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
