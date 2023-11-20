Are pants..."out?"

Sales of jeans are down. Clothing manufacturers are blaming the pandemic for changing the culture and expectations of... pants. And it's especially noticeable in Americans under the age of 30, who tend to have different ideas for what business and social wear looks like. For men under 30, it's often joggers or sweat pants. For women, it's various forms of athletic wear.

This hour, we examine whether pants are truly dying, or if this is just another typical cultural evolution that will soon shift in another direction. Our guests:

