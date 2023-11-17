© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Journalist Jessica Nordell on her book, "The End of Bias"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 17, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST
Journalist Jessica Nordell makes a case for how to better understand our biases, and how to end them. Her book, “The End of Bias,” is a thorough examination of how bias impacts workplaces and societies.

It turns out that the vast majority of Americans would describe themselves as more objective than the average person -- but this confidence in our own objectivity is often misplaced. Nordell writes that many diversity training programs don't help, and can make the problems worse. So what can be done?

Nordell will be in Rochester for a presentation organized by the JCC, but first she joins us on Connections. Our guests:

