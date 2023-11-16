Discussing CITY Magazine's November 2023 issue
It’s all things food and bev!
As CITY Magazine editor Leah Stacy writes in the latest issue, Rochester has an impressive food and beverage scene for a mid-sized city. From new establishments, to grass-fed groceries, to the latest from the Finger Lakes wine region, this hour, we explore different aspects of that scene through the November issue of CITY.
Our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
- Jake Walsh, art director of CITY Magazine
- Gino Fanelli, investigative reporter and contributor to CITY Magazine
- Cara Livermore, founder of Chickpeamagazine
- Zachary Ennis, founder and executive director of Rochester Deaf Kitchen
- Jessica Pavia, contributor to CITY Magazine
- Jill Gould, co-founder of Butter Meat Co.