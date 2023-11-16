© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
Discussing CITY Magazine's November 2023 issue

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 16, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST
(foreground) Jessica Pavia, (background) Jake Walsh, and Leah Stacy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 16, 2023

It’s all things food and bev!

As CITY Magazine editor Leah Stacy writes in the latest issue, Rochester has an impressive food and beverage scene for a mid-sized city. From new establishments, to grass-fed groceries, to the latest from the Finger Lakes wine region, this hour, we explore different aspects of that scene through the November issue of CITY.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
