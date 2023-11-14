Understanding how a medical legal partnership can help patients improve their health outcomes
Where can local medical patients turn when they have a legal issue that is affecting their health?
The Finger Lakes Legal Care (FFLC) partnership is helping patients in the region advocate for themselves. Over the last several years, FLLC has helped patients recover hundreds of thousands of dollars, access stable and safe housing, maintain benefits, and more. The partnership’s organizers say this work has helped improve patients’ health outcomes.
This hour, we explore what a medical legal partnership is, and we discuss the FLLC’s impact in the community. Our guests:
- Rebecca Russo, JD, staff attorney at LawNY, and founder of Finger Lakes Legal Care
- Gayle Elledge, JD, director of sponsored programs and research for Rochester Regional Health
- Mahala Schlagman, M.D., assistant program director for health equity in the Internal Medicine Residency program at URMC
- Tommie Scott, URMC patient and FLLC client
- Lucia Colindres, daughter of a RRH patient and FLLC client