Understanding how a medical legal partnership can help patients improve their health outcomes

Where can local medical patients turn when they have a legal issue that is affecting their health?

The Finger Lakes Legal Care (FFLC) partnership is helping patients in the region advocate for themselves. Over the last several years, FLLC has helped patients recover hundreds of thousands of dollars, access stable and safe housing, maintain benefits, and more. The partnership’s organizers say this work has helped improve patients’ health outcomes.

This hour, we explore what a medical legal partnership is, and we discuss the FLLC’s impact in the community. Our guests:

