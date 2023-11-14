© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Understanding how a medical legal partnership can help patients improve their health outcomes

Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Published November 14, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST
Gayle Elledge and Mahala Schlagman on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Gayle Elledge and Mahala Schlagman on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Where can local medical patients turn when they have a legal issue that is affecting their health?

The Finger Lakes Legal Care (FFLC) partnership is helping patients in the region advocate for themselves. Over the last several years, FLLC has helped patients recover hundreds of thousands of dollars, access stable and safe housing, maintain benefits, and more. The partnership’s organizers say this work has helped improve patients’ health outcomes.

This hour, we explore what a medical legal partnership is, and we discuss the FLLC’s impact in the community. Our guests:

  • Rebecca Russo, JD, staff attorney at LawNY, and founder of Finger Lakes Legal Care
  • Gayle Elledge, JD, director of sponsored programs and research for Rochester Regional Health
  • Mahala Schlagman, M.D., assistant program director for health equity in the Internal Medicine Residency program at URMC
  • Tommie Scott, URMC patient and FLLC client
  • Lucia Colindres, daughter of a RRH patient and FLLC client
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
