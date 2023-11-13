© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

How the Neighborhood Collaborative Project is providing Rochestarians with essential services

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 13, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST
(foreground) Andy Carey, (background) Hector Rosario, and Beatriz LeBron on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Andy Carey, (background) Hector Rosario, and Beatriz LeBron on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 13, 2023

We discuss an outreach project that is bringing essential services to different Rochester neighborhoods.

The Neighborhood Collaborative Project (NCP) extends food, health care, and wraparound services to people in need. The leaders of the agencies making it possible say the NCP has had a meaningful and immediate impact on the people it serves.

This hour, we explore how it works and what we can learn from it in addressing anti-poverty efforts. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
