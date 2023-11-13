How the Neighborhood Collaborative Project is providing Rochestarians with essential services
We discuss an outreach project that is bringing essential services to different Rochester neighborhoods.
The Neighborhood Collaborative Project (NCP) extends food, health care, and wraparound services to people in need. The leaders of the agencies making it possible say the NCP has had a meaningful and immediate impact on the people it serves.
This hour, we explore how it works and what we can learn from it in addressing anti-poverty efforts. Our guests:
- Beatriz LeBron, executive director of the Father Tracy Advocacy Center
- Hector Rosario, community health worker at the Father Tracy Advocacy Center
- Andy Carey, owner and co-founder of MC Collaborative