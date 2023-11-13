Discussing the impact of storytelling through photojournalism

Racien Nowak / Provided Tamir Kalifa. (Photo by Racien Nowak)

What does it mean for a photojournalist to “work from the heart?”

In recent years, Tamir Kalifa’s work documenting the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas; wildfires in Hawaii; and now the war in the Middle East, has landed on the front pages of national publications. Kalifa is known for taking an emotional approach to documentary photography, and photojournalism professors at RIT say he is the kind of role model they want their students to have as they guide them as people and journalists.

Kalifa is in Rochester for a presentation at RIT, but first, he joins us on Connections. We also talk with Kimberly Rubio, a former journalist and recent mayoral candidate whose daughter, Lexi, was killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting. Our guests:

