© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

An update on the SIV program and the state of resettlement efforts for Afghans who served the U.S. military

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 10, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST
(foreground) Ellen Smith, (background) Faheem Asfe, and Andraé Evans on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Ellen Smith, (background) Faheem Asfe, and Andraé Evans on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, November 10, 2023

Saturday is Veterans Day, and as we thank members of the U.S. military for their service, we discuss the latest with the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program.

The program helps Afghans and Iraqis who served the U.S. military resettle in the United States. These men, women, and their families face threats from the Taliban as they wait for visas. As of September, more than 840,000 Afghans are in limbo.

This hour, we hear from two of Rochester’s newest residents – Afghans who waited years and traveled across borders with their families to flee the Taliban. We also discuss the state of the SIV program, and we talk to veterans with ties to Rochester. Our guests:

  • Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise
  • Faheem Asfe, Afghan refugee who served the U.S. government and is now living in Rochester
  • Hamed Safa, Afghan refugee who served the U.S. government and is now living in Rochester
  • Andraé Evans, U.S. Army veteran and newly-elected Irondequoit Town Supervisor
  • General John Bradley, retired lieutenant general in the United States Air Force, and co-founder of the Lamia Afghan Foundation
Connections
Stay Connected
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack