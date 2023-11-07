The so-called "solar backlash" and what New Yorkers need to know
Why are some states cutting back on benefits to homeowners who go solar? The Atlantic describes it as a growing “solar backlash,” based on the struggle to update the energy grid. But what’s happening in California and several other states is not the same as what’s happening in New York.
We discuss the state of solar and what property owners who are considering installing solar panels need to know. Our guests:
- Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar