Connections

The so-called "solar backlash" and what New Yorkers need to know

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 7, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST
Kevin Schulte on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Kevin Schulte on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Why are some states cutting back on benefits to homeowners who go solar? The Atlantic describes it as a growing “solar backlash,” based on the struggle to update the energy grid. But what’s happening in California and several other states is not the same as what’s happening in New York.

We discuss the state of solar and what property owners who are considering installing solar panels need to know. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
