What can we learn about the state of national politics from next week's elections?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT
Joseph Burgess
Provided
Joseph Burgess, data steward at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Copenhagen.

This year, there are no Congressional or Presidential races on the ballot, so what can we learn about the state of national politics from next week's results? There are a number of races that will offer important information: two governor's races, along with referendums in Ohio about marijuana and abortion.

This hour, we talk with a data analyst who discusses what the results could portend for 2024. Our guest:

  • Joseph Burgess, team leader at the Social Sciences Data Lab at the University of Copenhagen
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
