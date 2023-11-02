© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Is X (the former Twitter) as bad for us as smoking?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT
Scott Fybush and Tom Proietti on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Scott Fybush and Tom Proietti on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 2, 2023

New York Times columnist Ezra Klein compares X (the former Twitter) to smoking, and says there is plenty of evidence that it's bad for us. He says it’s bad for the individual who uses it, and bad for people around them. Klein left the platform, but millions of people still use it.

This hour, we explore his analogy and talk about alternatives. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
