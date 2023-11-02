Is X (the former Twitter) as bad for us as smoking?
New York Times columnist Ezra Klein compares X (the former Twitter) to smoking, and says there is plenty of evidence that it's bad for us. He says it’s bad for the individual who uses it, and bad for people around them. Klein left the platform, but millions of people still use it.
This hour, we explore his analogy and talk about alternatives. Our guests:
- Noemi Lopez, RIT student and former WXXI intern
- Tom Proietti, media scholar at St. John Fisher University
- Scott Fybush, WXXI reporter and anchor