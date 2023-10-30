Provided

We’re joined by singer-songwriter A.J. Croce. The multi-instrumentalist is the son of the late Jim Croce.

The elder Croce died in a plane crash about a week before A.J.’s second birthday. The ensuing years were a painful time for A.J; he lost his sight for six years after he was abused by his mother’s boyfriend. During that time, he gravitated toward music.

A.J. Croce says in his earlier years as a performer, he didn’t feel comfortable playing his father’s songs. But over time, that changed, and now he's traveling the country for his tour, “Croce Plays Croce.” He will be in Rochester on November 7 for a performance at Kodak Center, but first, he joins us on Connections to talk about his life, his music, honoring the memory of his father, finding his own identity, and more.

Our guest:



This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.