Connections
Connections

Singer-songwriter A.J. Croce

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 30, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT
A.J. Croce
Provided

We’re joined by singer-songwriter A.J. Croce. The multi-instrumentalist is the son of the late Jim Croce.

The elder Croce died in a plane crash about a week before A.J.’s second birthday. The ensuing years were a painful time for A.J; he lost his sight for six years after he was abused by his mother’s boyfriend. During that time, he gravitated toward music.

A.J. Croce says in his earlier years as a performer, he didn’t feel comfortable playing his father’s songs. But over time, that changed, and now he's traveling the country for his tour, “Croce Plays Croce.” He will be in Rochester on November 7 for a performance at Kodak Center, but first, he joins us on Connections to talk about his life, his music, honoring the memory of his father, finding his own identity, and more.

Our guest:

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
