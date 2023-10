flysnow / stock.adobe.com An election polling place station during a United States election.

We talk with Monroe County Board of Elections Democratic Deputy Commissioner Natalie Sheppard about what voters need to know in advance of Election Day. We cover early voting, polling times and locations, and more.

Our guest:



Natalie Sheppard, Democratic deputy commissioner for the Monroe County Board of Elections

*Note: Monroe County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner Lisa Nicolay was also invited to join the conversation.