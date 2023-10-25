N.K. Jemisin, author of "The City We Became"

Laura Hanifin Author N.K. Jemisin

"The most celebrated science fiction and fantasy writer of her generation” will be in Rochester on Thursday. The New York Times lauds N.K. Jemisin as a fantasy master. Her book, “The City We Became,” is this year’s pick for Rochester Reads. The annual event encourages people across the region to read the same book and discuss it with fellow lovers of literature.

This hour, we discuss how you can get involved and we hear from the author, who joined WXXI Classical music director and host Mona Seghatoleslami (a big Jemisin fan!) in a pre-recorded conversation about her work.

Our guests:

