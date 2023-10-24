© 2023 WXXI News
The Rochester Police Accountability Board's inaugural annual report

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 24, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT
The Rochester Police Accountability Board has released its first annual report.

This hour, we sit down with representatives from the PAB to discuss the board’s activities and findings from June 2022 through June 2023, including ongoing investigations, policy initiatives, community engagement, and more. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
