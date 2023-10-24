The Rochester Police Accountability Board's inaugural annual report
The Rochester Police Accountability Board has released its first annual report.
This hour, we sit down with representatives from the PAB to discuss the board’s activities and findings from June 2022 through June 2023, including ongoing investigations, policy initiatives, community engagement, and more. Our guests:
- Sherry Walker-Cowart, interim director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
- Elizabeth Beltran, director of investigations for the Rochester Police Accountability Board
- De’jon Hall, director of policy and oversight for the Rochester Police Accountability Board
- Gino Fanelli, investigative reporter for WXXI News