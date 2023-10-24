Investigative reporter Zeke Faux on cryptocurrency and his book, "Number Go Up"

Provided

The world of cryptocurrency reads like a strange novel, but a new book from Zeke Faux is entirely nonfiction.

“Number Go Up” is Faux’s effort to answer some hard questions about crypto. Is it a Ponzi scheme? Who are these strange characters behind it? What happens if it collapses? His book – sometimes funny, sometimes tragic – is an accessible way for the public to better understand cryptocurrency.

He’s our guest for the hour:

