Investigative reporter Zeke Faux on cryptocurrency and his book, "Number Go Up"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 24, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT
Zeke Faux
Provided

The world of cryptocurrency reads like a strange novel, but a new book from Zeke Faux is entirely nonfiction.

“Number Go Up” is Faux’s effort to answer some hard questions about crypto. Is it a Ponzi scheme? Who are these strange characters behind it? What happens if it collapses? His book – sometimes funny, sometimes tragic – is an accessible way for the public to better understand cryptocurrency.

He’s our guest for the hour:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
