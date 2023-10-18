Stefano Napolitano, Rochester's new fire chief

Rochester has a new fire chief. Stefano Napolitano will lead the department. He comes to Rochester with nearly four decades of experience.

Napolitano arrives at a time when the department is looking to recruit more candidates, while healing from recent controversies. Retired firefighter and City Council member Willie Lightfoot has urged the new chief to go after institutional racism. That comes after a 15-year veteran of the department alleged that his then-captain forced him to attend a party with racist themes.

Napolitano has experience in several parts of the state and wants the RFD to continue to be "one of the nation's premier fire service agencies." He's our guest for the hour:

