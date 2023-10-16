New words in the dictionary in 2023
Merriam-Webster added nearly 700 new words to its dictionary in September. This hour, we bring back one of our favorite Connections traditions: discussing those new words, quizzing our listeners and our guests about what they mean, and exploring how language evolves. Ngl, it’s going to be great, and we didn’t use generative AI to plan this discussion.
Our guests:
- Linda Sue Park, author of “Prairie Lotus,” “A Long Walk to Water,” and many more
- Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers & Books
- Amanda Chestnut, educator, artist, and communications manager for Writers & Books