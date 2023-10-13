© 2023 WXXI News
Previewing the partial eclipse

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT
(foreground) Scott Fybush, Pilar Osorio-Godoy, (background) Deb Ross, and Dan Schneiderman on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 13, 2023
A partial eclipse is happening on Saturday. It’s an appetizer compared to the main course coming next April in the form of a total solar eclipse.

We talk about what’s happening this weekend, and we look ahead to how our region is preparing for the big event next year. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
