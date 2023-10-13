Previewing the partial eclipse
A partial eclipse is happening on Saturday. It’s an appetizer compared to the main course coming next April in the form of a total solar eclipse.
We talk about what’s happening this weekend, and we look ahead to how our region is preparing for the big event next year. Our guests:
- Deb Ross, chair of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
- Dan Schneiderman, eclipse partnership coordinator for the Rochester Museum and Science Center
- Pilar Osorio-Godoy, president of Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester
- Scott Fybush, WXXI reporter and anchor, and member of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force