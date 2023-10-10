Exploring the cultural impact of concert films

The concert film is trending. This hour, we discuss the buzz surrounding films like Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour,” “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” and the revival of the Talking Heads’ 1984 film, “Stop Making Sense.”

How do audiences experience music differently when concerts are on the big screen? What is lost and what is gained? Do concert films make some artists’ work more accessible to audiences they don’t – or can’t – normally reach? We cover it all with our guests:

