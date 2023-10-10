© 2023 WXXI News
Exploring the cultural impact of concert films

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 10, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT
(foreground) Ayette Jordan, Scott Regan, (background) Linda Moroney, and Ryan Yarmel on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Ayette Jordan, Scott Regan, (background) Linda Moroney, and Ryan Yarmel on "Connections with Evan Dawson," on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The concert film is trending. This hour, we discuss the buzz surrounding films like Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour,” “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” and the revival of the Talking Heads’ 1984 film, “Stop Making Sense.”

How do audiences experience music differently when concerts are on the big screen? What is lost and what is gained? Do concert films make some artists’ work more accessible to audiences they don’t – or can’t – normally reach? We cover it all with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
