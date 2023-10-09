What are the pros and cons of school choice? How do charter schools affect private schools, and vice versa?

University of Rochester economics professor John Singleton has studied these questions. His research shows that on the whole, school choice seems to benefit both individuals and the public education system.

But, the landscape becomes more complicated when it comes to vouchers, selective schools, and other issues. This hour, we explore Singleton’s research on a broadscale and discuss what it can mean for students, families, and districts.

