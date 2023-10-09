© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
What are the pros and cons of school choice?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 9, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
John Singleton and John Baynes on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 9, 2023
John Singleton and John Baynes on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 9, 2023

What are the pros and cons of school choice? How do charter schools affect private schools, and vice versa?

University of Rochester economics professor John Singleton has studied these questions. His research shows that on the whole, school choice seems to benefit both individuals and the public education system.

But, the landscape becomes more complicated when it comes to vouchers, selective schools, and other issues. This hour, we explore Singleton’s research on a broadscale and discuss what it can mean for students, families, and districts.

Our guests:

  • John Singleton, associate professor of economics at the University of Rochester
  • John Baynes, former teacher in public and private high schools, and current Monroe County Legislator for District 18
