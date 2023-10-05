Updates from the Center for Youth, and previewing Fashion Week Rochester 2023
The executive director of the Center for Youth says it was a tough summer for the young people and families supported by the organization. The Center provides shelter, housing, crisis services, and programs for youth who face a range of challenges.
This hour, we discuss the center’s work in light of recent community events, and we preview Fashion Week Rochester, which supports the center’s programming. Our guests:
- Elaine Spaull, executive director for the Center for Youth
- Qiana Perry, designer, and staff member for the Center for Youth
- Titiana Bogar, designer
- Rob Tortorella, founder of Endless Highway, and supporter of Fashion Week Rochester