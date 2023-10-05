© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Updates from the Center for Youth, and previewing Fashion Week Rochester 2023

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT
(foreground) Rob Tortorella, Qiana Perry, (background) Elaine Spaull, and Titiana Bogar on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 5, 2023
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Rob Tortorella, Qiana Perry, (background) Elaine Spaull, and Titiana Bogar on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 5, 2023

The executive director of the Center for Youth says it was a tough summer for the young people and families supported by the organization. The Center provides shelter, housing, crisis services, and programs for youth who face a range of challenges.

This hour, we discuss the center’s work in light of recent community events, and we preview Fashion Week Rochester, which supports the center’s programming. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
