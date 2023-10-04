How to make energy efficiency projects more accessible to all homeowners

Geothermal, solar, heat pumps... those kinds of home improvement projects are often viewed as being only for the wealthy.

A program in Rochester aims to make home energy projects available for people in all income brackets. It's called RENEW: Rochester ENergy Efficiency and Weatherization.

We talk with a homeowner who has benefited from it, and we discuss who's eligible, how it works, and what kind of projects are part of it.

Our guests:

