How to make energy efficiency projects more accessible to all homeowners
Geothermal, solar, heat pumps... those kinds of home improvement projects are often viewed as being only for the wealthy.
A program in Rochester aims to make home energy projects available for people in all income brackets. It's called RENEW: Rochester ENergy Efficiency and Weatherization.
We talk with a homeowner who has benefited from it, and we discuss who's eligible, how it works, and what kind of projects are part of it.
Our guests:
- Cynthia, local homeowner who has benefited from the RENEW program
- Shinita Hlywa, director of the Energy Conservation Program at Action for a Better Community
- Susan Kwik, home rehabilitation administrator at PathStone Corporation
- Elizabeth McDade, director for theRochester ENergy Efficiency and Weatherization (RENEW) program at Rochester Area Community Foundation Initiatives, Inc.
- Eric VanDusen, community impact manager for ESL Charitable Foundation