Musician Don Potter

Connections

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 2, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT
Don Potter is a music legend in Rochester and the Finger Lakes. 50 years ago, he was one of the people behind the famous “Friends and Love” concert. He has been closely connected to some of the region’s – and the nation’s – music luminaries, and now he’s returning to the area to play publicly.

He joins us this hour along with one of his close friends, Doug Emblidge, to discuss his career and the music industry.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
