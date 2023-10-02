Musician Don Potter

Don Potter is a music legend in Rochester and the Finger Lakes. 50 years ago, he was one of the people behind the famous “Friends and Love” concert. He has been closely connected to some of the region’s – and the nation’s – music luminaries, and now he’s returning to the area to play publicly.

He joins us this hour along with one of his close friends, Doug Emblidge, to discuss his career and the music industry.

