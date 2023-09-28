© 2023 WXXI News
Should women have the opportunity to be ordained in the Catholic Church?

Published September 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT
(foreground) Nancy DeRycke, and (background) Irene Goodwin and Joan Sobala on "Connections"
(foreground) Nancy DeRycke, and (background) Irene Goodwin and Joan Sobala on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 28, 2023

Should women have the opportunity to be ordained in the Catholic Church? An international group called the Women’s Ordination Conference says the answer is yes. The group is meeting at a synod in Rome early next month, and one of the listening sessions will address this issue. Currently, women are not allowed to be priests or deacons.

This hour, we sit down with members of a local group called Journeying Together in Faith, which is advocating for the full participation of women in the church. The group is hosting a walk to draw attention to the issue. We explore it from different angles.

Our guests:

  • Nancy DeRycke, chaplain at St. John's Home
  • Sr. Joan Sobala, Sisters of St. Joseph
  • Irene Goodwin, former pastoral administrator, pastoral associate, and catechist
