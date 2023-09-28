Discussing storytelling and how Hollywood and the publishing industry are addressing the wrongdoings of the past

How are Hollywood, the publishing industry, and other forms of media addressing the wrongdoings of the past, specifically when it comes to Native Americans?

A forthcoming Hollywood film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” debuted at the Cannes Film Festival to critical acclaim. Based on a nonfiction book, it centers on the murders of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s following the discovery of oil on the tribe’s land.

As we continue our discussions about Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we examine how to tell stories – even tragic stories – with care and accuracy.

