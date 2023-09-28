© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Discussing storytelling and how Hollywood and the publishing industry are addressing the wrongdoings of the past

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
Kae Wilbert and Ronkwahrhakónha Dube on "Connections"
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
Kae Wilbert and Ronkwahrhakónha Dube on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 28, 2023

How are Hollywood, the publishing industry, and other forms of media addressing the wrongdoings of the past, specifically when it comes to Native Americans?

A forthcoming Hollywood film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” debuted at the Cannes Film Festival to critical acclaim. Based on a nonfiction book, it centers on the murders of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s following the discovery of oil on the tribe’s land.

As we continue our discussions about Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we examine how to tell stories – even tragic stories – with care and accuracy.

Our guests:

  • Kae Wilbert, musician in the Eastman Community Music School’s Music Educators Wind Ensemble, retired music teacher from the Churchville-Chili School District, and board of trustee for Friends of Ganondagan
  • Ronkwahrhakónha Dube, sensitivity reader for Salt and Sage Books
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack