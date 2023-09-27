© 2023 WXXI News
Discussing local Indigenous Peoples' Day and Italian Heritage Day celebrations

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT
(foreground) Trish Corcoran and Ronnie Pollack, and (background) Kathy Castania and Joe Chaffee on "Connections"
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Trish Corcoran and Ronnie Pollack, and (background) Kathy Castania and Joe Chaffee on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Rochester is gearing up to celebrate its second annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Rochester City Council voted unanimously last June to establish the second Monday in October as the official day, which honors Native American history and culture. Rochester is one of about 200 cities across the nation that have renamed or replaced Columbus Day, according to renamecolumbusday.org.

Members of a local Italian heritage committee called Cugini di Roc support the change and – as they say – have been working to build up a day where Italians can celebrate their culture without centering any one person. Rochester proclaimed the first Sunday in October to be that day.

This hour, we discuss it all with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
