Discussing how communication preferences, technology, and etiquette have changed over the last decade
How do you prefer to be contacted? Phone? Text? Email? Some kind of social platform? How do you like to connect with other people?
According to the Pew Internet and American Life Project in 2011, a third of American adults preferred text messages over phone calls. A small study from April of this year shows 62 percent of Americans surveyed said they’ve sent a voice message for one-on-one communications, and around 30 percent connect that way weekly, daily, or multiple times a day.
This hour, we discuss how communication methods have shifted over the last decade or so, how communication etiquette has changed, and what the future holds when it comes to technology and how we connect with one another. Our guests:
- Jeri Dube, retired communications consultant
- Carlton Huff, recent graduate of the Eastman School of Music, and current student in the Take Five program at the University of Rochester
- Jessica Lewis, president of LáLew Public Relations, and communications manager for ROC the Future Alliance
- Noemi Lopez, former WXXI News intern, and RIT student