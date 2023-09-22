© 2023 WXXI News
Zachary Arenz, 2024 New York State Teacher of the Year

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 22, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT
A Rochester City School District teacher has been named the 2024 New York State Teacher of the Year. Zachary Arenz is a music teacher at Flower City School 54. As reported by WXXI's Noelle Evans, “The Board of Regents recognized Arenz for his work to uplift students, like keeping his classroom closet stocked with clean clothes and toiletries for them and learning Spanish to speak some students’ first language.” He was also recognized for designating his school a grief-sensitive school though an initiative with the New York Life Foundation.

This hour, we sit down with Arenz to discuss his teaching career, his work with students in Rochester, and what it means to be a leader in social-emotional learning. Our guest:

  • Zachary Arenz, 2024 New York State Teacher of the Year, and music teacher at Flower City School 54 in the Rochester City School District
Evan Dawson
