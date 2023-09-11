© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

20 years of Water for South Sudan

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT
Lynn Malooly and Salva Dut on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, September 11, 2023
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Lynn Malooly and Salva Dut on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, September 11, 2023

Salva Dut’s remarkable story has inspired people around the world, and perhaps more importantly, it has brought life-saving change to villages in South Sudan.

Dut is a former “Lost Boy of Sudan” – one of 17,000 boys who fled to the bush to escape the violence of Sudan’s civil war. About 5,000 of those boys lost their lives to extreme weather, illness, violence, and animals as they walked hundreds of miles to refugee camps. Dut was a leader of a group of these boys, and was among the first to be selected for resettlement in the U.S. – specifically, in Rochester.

After five years in America, Dut learned that his father was alive, but suffering from illness caused by contaminated water. That led to Dut founding what is now known as Water for South Sudan. The nonprofit drills wells and provides other sanitation services in South Sudan, saving lives and uplifting villages. This year marks 20 years since the founding of the organization, and Dut is back in Rochester to discuss it. We talk about the impact of his organization’s work.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack