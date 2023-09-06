© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

An update on the state of COVID-19

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT
Jennifer Gutowski on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Jennifer Gutowski on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

A new school year has begun, and New York State officials say they want to keep students and families healthy. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that the state will provide COVID-19 test kits and masks to school districts that want them.

The announcement comes following reports of a new COVID variant – BA.2.86 – and a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this summer. This hour, we discuss the latest in COVID-19 transmission and treatment, a new vaccine due out this month, and more.

Our guests:

  • Ann Falsey, M.D., professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) at the University of Rochester Medical Center, co-director of the URMC Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit, and infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health
  • Jennifer Gutowski, RN, and associate director of infection prevention at Rochester Regional Health
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack