An update on the state of COVID-19

A new school year has begun, and New York State officials say they want to keep students and families healthy. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that the state will provide COVID-19 test kits and masks to school districts that want them.

The announcement comes following reports of a new COVID variant – BA.2.86 – and a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this summer. This hour, we discuss the latest in COVID-19 transmission and treatment, a new vaccine due out this month, and more.

Our guests:

