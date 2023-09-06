An update on the state of COVID-19
A new school year has begun, and New York State officials say they want to keep students and families healthy. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that the state will provide COVID-19 test kits and masks to school districts that want them.
The announcement comes following reports of a new COVID variant – BA.2.86 – and a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this summer. This hour, we discuss the latest in COVID-19 transmission and treatment, a new vaccine due out this month, and more.
Our guests:
- Ann Falsey, M.D., professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) at the University of Rochester Medical Center, co-director of the URMC Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit, and infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health
- Jennifer Gutowski, RN, and associate director of infection prevention at Rochester Regional Health