Larry Staub, new acting chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee

The Monroe County Republican Committee has a new interim leader. Longtime committee member Larry Staub is now serving as acting chair, after former chair David Dunning stepped down last month. Staub’s history with the party began in 1984, and he has served in a number of local government positions over the last 33 years.

This hour, we sit down with Staub to discuss his new role, his goals for the party, and what to expect in the upcoming election season. Our guest:

