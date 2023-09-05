© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Larry Staub, new acting chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT
Larry Staub on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Larry Staub on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

The Monroe County Republican Committee has a new interim leader. Longtime committee member Larry Staub is now serving as acting chair, after former chair David Dunning stepped down last month. Staub’s history with the party began in 1984, and he has served in a number of local government positions over the last 33 years.

This hour, we sit down with Staub to discuss his new role, his goals for the party, and what to expect in the upcoming election season. Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
