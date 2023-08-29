Shaun Nelms on his new book, "Leading with Purpose"
How do we find better leaders? Shaun Nelms argues that better leaders can be created and grown. Leadership, he writes in his book, is not a skill that should be reserved for one person at the top of every organization.
Nelms wrote “Leading with Purpose” to make the case for better leaders, better schools, and stronger communities. We talk to him about how to get there. Our guest:
- Shaun Nelms, Ed.D., leadership consultant, vice president of community partnerships at the University of Rochester, and author of "Leading with Purpose"