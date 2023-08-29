© 2023 WXXI News
Shaun Nelms on his new book, "Leading with Purpose"

Published August 29, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT
Shaun Nelms on "Connections"
Shaun Nelms on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

How do we find better leaders? Shaun Nelms argues that better leaders can be created and grown. Leadership, he writes in his book, is not a skill that should be reserved for one person at the top of every organization.

Nelms wrote “Leading with Purpose” to make the case for better leaders, better schools, and stronger communities. We talk to him about how to get there. Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
