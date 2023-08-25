© 2023 WXXI News
Previewing the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT
(foreground) Eno Okung, Tyler Peng, Katie Hannigan, and (background) Vivian Darling, Martha Schermerhorn, and Erica Fee on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Eno Okung, Tyler Peng, Katie Hannigan, and (background) Vivian Darling, Martha Schermerhorn, and Erica Fee on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 25, 2023

It’s our annual preview of the Rochester Fringe Festival. This year’s event includes more than 500 performances at more than 30 venues across the city.

From comedy, to music, dance, film, spoken word, visual art and more, we talk with Fringe organizers and performers about what to expect and how you can get in on the action. Our guests:

