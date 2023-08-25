Previewing the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival
It’s our annual preview of the Rochester Fringe Festival. This year’s event includes more than 500 performances at more than 30 venues across the city.
From comedy, to music, dance, film, spoken word, visual art and more, we talk with Fringe organizers and performers about what to expect and how you can get in on the action. Our guests:
- Erica Fee, producer of the Rochester Fringe Festival
- Katie Hannigan, “Farcical Fantasies: Episodes from a Diary"
- Eno Okung, “Ants to Gods: Population Overload”
- Tyler Peng, “Chinese Dance Showcase”
- Martha Schermerhorn, “Blowing Off the Lake”
- Vivian Darling, “The History of Drag, Part 1”