Connections
What is the state of the SIV process two years since the fall of Kabul?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 24, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT
Keeping Our Promise
Two years since Kabul fell to the Taliban, tens of thousands of Afghans are still waiting for visas to come to the United States. Those visas, called Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs), were promised to Afghans who worked with the U.S. government, military, media, and aid agencies during the war. The approval process is a long one and filled with red tape, and while families wait, their lives are threatened by the Taliban.

Rochester is home to a growing community of Afghan refugees thanks to the work of the nonprofit Keeping Our Promise. This hour, we talk with some of Rochester’s newest residents about state of the SIV process, what life has been like in America, and what they’d like to see back in their home country. Our guests:

  • Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise
  • Fahim Ebrat, Afghan native who came to the U.S. on a Special Immigrant Visa
  • Abdul Rahim Rahim, Afghan native who came to the U.S. on a Special Immigrant Visa
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
