Connections
Connections

How is New York State's mobile sports betting money being spent?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 24, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
David Andreatta on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
David Andreatta on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

When New York State opened the door to mobile sports betting, almost no one predicted how much money would be flying around. The resulting taxes have given the state an unexpected windfall -- but how is that money being spent? One way is an annual contribution of $5 million to youth sports, particularly in underserved or underfunded areas. But as our colleague David Andreatta discovered, most youth sports organizations have no idea this money is available.

So where has it gone? We discuss it with Dave and our guests:

  • David Andreatta, investigations editor for WXXI News
  • Erin Marshall-Cunningham, chair of Penn Yan Youth Softball
  • Tom Farrey, founder and executive director of the Aspen Institute's Sports & Society Program
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
