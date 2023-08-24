How is New York State's mobile sports betting money being spent?

When New York State opened the door to mobile sports betting, almost no one predicted how much money would be flying around. The resulting taxes have given the state an unexpected windfall -- but how is that money being spent? One way is an annual contribution of $5 million to youth sports, particularly in underserved or underfunded areas. But as our colleague David Andreatta discovered, most youth sports organizations have no idea this money is available.

So where has it gone? We discuss it with Dave and our guests:

