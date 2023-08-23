Theologian Ilia Delio on why AI needs religion

With the advent of AI, what does it mean to be a person? For that matter, what does it mean to be human? Author Ilia Delio writes that there is no clean boundary between AI and religion, or even between AI and personhood. Her book urges us to take a new look at what it means to be human and where religion fits into all of that. Our guest:



Ilia Delio, Ph.D., author of “Re-Enchanting the Earth: Why AI Needs Religion,” and the Josephine C. Connelly Endowed Chair in Christian Theology at Villanova University