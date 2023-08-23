© 2023 WXXI News
Theologian Ilia Delio on why AI needs religion

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT
With the advent of AI, what does it mean to be a person? For that matter, what does it mean to be human? Author Ilia Delio writes that there is no clean boundary between AI and religion, or even between AI and personhood. Her book urges us to take a new look at what it means to be human and where religion fits into all of that. Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
