Connections
Should the voting age be raised?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT
Hailey Cook and Michael Oberg on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Hailey Cook and Michael Oberg on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wants to raise the voting age. The 37-year-old biotech entrepreneur says the voting age should be increased to 25, unless the voter is a citizen enrolled in the military, works as a first responder, or passes a civics exam given to immigrants. He says civic experience is necessary before someone should be allowed to vote.

What do voters think – especially young voters? We discuss it with our guests:

  • Hailey Cook, student at Fairport High School, and intern with the Monroe County Democratic Committee
  • Yaide Valdez, student at the University at Buffalo, Young Women’s College Prep Woman of Distinction, and former intern for the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office, Rochester City Hall, and a local political campaign
  • Michael Oberg, distinguished professor of history and director of the Geneseo Center for Local and Municipal History at SUNY Geneseo
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
