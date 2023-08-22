Should the voting age be raised?
Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wants to raise the voting age. The 37-year-old biotech entrepreneur says the voting age should be increased to 25, unless the voter is a citizen enrolled in the military, works as a first responder, or passes a civics exam given to immigrants. He says civic experience is necessary before someone should be allowed to vote.
What do voters think – especially young voters? We discuss it with our guests:
- Hailey Cook, student at Fairport High School, and intern with the Monroe County Democratic Committee
- Yaide Valdez, student at the University at Buffalo, Young Women’s College Prep Woman of Distinction, and former intern for the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office, Rochester City Hall, and a local political campaign
- Michael Oberg, distinguished professor of history and director of the Geneseo Center for Local and Municipal History at SUNY Geneseo